Lawrenson: Legends will be extremely competitive at Corby

Mark Lawrenson expects the Marathonbet Premier League legends to make it an “extremely competitive” game when they face Corby Town in a pre-season friendly later this month.

The Steelmen are gearing up to take on a star studded #NonLeagueChallenge squad at Steel Park on Sunday, July 30 (2pm) after Jason Lee’s beer-swigging celebration was voted as the best of last season in the national competition.

Corby also received a £10,000 prize and will receive 90 per cent of the gate receipts from the day with the other 10 per cent being donated to Prostate Cancer UK.

The legends team will include the likes of Chris Waddle, Ray Parlour, Eidur Gudjohnsen, Emile Heskey and Chris Sutton.

Lawrenson had a playing stint at Corby back in the early 1990s and will be returning to the club on the day for a guest appearance as well as doing some commentary work for Marathonbet’s coverage of the game.

And the former Liverpool star believes it will be a good chance for David Bell’s new-look Corby team to showcase their talents ahead of the big kick-off in the Evo-Stik League South on August 12.

“Hopefully it will draw a big crowd and hopefully the weather will be kind to us because we are having a bit of a strange summer,” Lawrenson said.

“There is going to be a strong squad of Premier League legends and, although the majority of them wouldn’t have played for a while, it will be an extremely competitive game.

“As a footballer, you never lose that will to go and win and as soon of those players cross that line, they will want to win.

“For Corby and their players, it is a great day and it gives the squad something extra to train towards.

“Let’s hope plenty of people come out for it and the Corby players will have a great chance to show what qualities they have.”

Tickets remain available by emailing to corbytowntickets@outlook.com, although there will be £2 charge per order for postage and packaging.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for OAPs and under-16s and £2 for under-5s and there is an extra £2 to be added for anyone wishing to reserve a seat in the main stand.