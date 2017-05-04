Kinniburgh takes up director of football role at Corby

Steve Kinniburgh has been appointed as director of football at Corby Town.

Kinniburgh arrived at Steel Park at the start of the year to become the academy director having previously done the same role at Kettering Town.

The Scot went on to have a pivotal role in the Steelmen’s first-team in a playing and coaching capacity before taking on the manager’s job for the final four games of the season after Gary Mills was sacked.

Kinniburgh was unable to save Corby from relegation but he has now received a promotion of his own following the confirmation of David Bell becoming the club’s new manager while Rob Gould has joined as his assistant.

Chairman Stevie Noble piled the praise on Kinniburgh for the work he has done since arriving at Steel Park.

And he now expects him to play a part in all footballing aspects at the club.

Noble said: He has only been here since the beginning of January and he has already had a massive influence both on and off the field with everything we are doing.

“Steve has been leading the way in our projects with going to schools and the community.

“He has got a massive job to do and he has done it brilliantly for us so far.

“We have got David and Rob in to focus solely on the first-team but Steve will be there for them to talk to and he will assist them in their recruitment.

“To reward Steve for all his work, we have appointed him as the club’s director of football.

“Anything that happens that is football related here, Steve will be playing a part in it.”