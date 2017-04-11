Kinniburgh’s Steelmen and Law’s Poppies ready to battle it out

Steve Kinniburgh and Marcus Law will go head-to-head tonight (Tuesday) as Corby Town and Kettering Town battle it out for the NFA Hillier Senior Cup at Sixfields (7.45pm kick-off).

Kinniburgh and Law shared a dugout at the Poppies earlier this season but will be on opposite sides this evening.

Kinniburgh left Kettering to join the Steelmen as their new academy director in January.

He was also involved as a coach and was appointed as temporary manager until the end of the season after Gary Mills was sacked by the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division strugglers on Sunday.

The Steelmen have the chance to put their problems in the league to one side this evening.

And, despite a crucial Easter weekend approaching, Kinniburgh is set to field a strong side as he bids to get his reign off to a winning start.

He said: “You couldn’t make it up. If somebody had said six months ago that I would be in this situation then they would have got a very strange look!

“It’s funny how football can change so quickly but I am looking forward to it and the challenge of stepping into the manager’s seat and seeing it from a different viewpoint.

“To have my first game against Kettering will be great, I still have a lot of friends at the club and I obviously know a bit about them.

“It is a cup final against the rivals from down the road and we will go with a strong team.

“We will look at the squad because we are wary that we have a very important bank holiday weekend coming up but we want to go out and try to win the game.”

For the Poppies, the chance to pick up some silverware tonight is all that is left to play for this season with their hopes of claiming a play-off place in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division falling short.

Kettering were beaten 2-1 by AFC Rushden & Diamonds in last season’s final and Law is hoping they can lay that ghost to rest.

“Obviously we lost at the same stage last season and it would be nice to put that right,” the Poppies manager said.

“I would like to win some silverware for the club. It’s not the silverware I wanted to give the fans but it is what it is and we still have an opportunity to go and win a cup final.

“We are in a different position to them in terms of what there is to play for in the league but we will just focus on ourselves.”