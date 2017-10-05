Kinniburgh's delight as Corby show a 'winning mentality'

Steve Kinniburgh believes his efforts to install a “winning mentality” into the Corby Town squad are showing signs of paying off after they made it back-to-back victories last night.

Phil Trainer grabbed a dramatic stoppage-time winner as the Steelmen claimed a 2-1 success at Kidsgrove Athletic after Jordon Crawford’s opener had been cancelled out by Anthony Malbon for the hosts.

It made it two wins in a row for Kinniburgh after he took caretaker charge of the team following the sacking of David Bell late last week.

The victory edged the Steelmen up to towards the mid-table area in the Evo-Stik League South.

And the caretaker boss believes his message might just be getting through to the players.

“I think everyone at Corby has seen that there is the potential for this squad to be good and I have just tried to bring it together a bit more,” Kinniburgh said.

“I keep harping on about the shape of the team, the grit and determination and having that fire in the belly to want to win. That’s what I am trying to install.

“When the lads think they have done enough, they need to do more because sometimes doing just enough isn’t really enough at all.

“I believe we are one of the bigger clubs in the division and with that being the case, you have to show it. You have to have that winning mentality and that’s what I am trying to get across to the players.

“I have to take my hat off to the lads who created the Kidsgrove goal because the finish was of the calibre of a couple of divisions above us.

“But that was the only time they really opened us up. Apart from that, we defended very well.

“On another day, we might have just settled for a point on the road particularly when we were on the back of the win at the weekend.

“But we were so on top of the game in the second half and in the latter stages that I felt another goal was coming. It took a while but we were delighted to get it.”

Kinniburgh handed a debut to midfielder Ben Bradshaw after he joined the club on a three-month loan deal from Kettering Town ahead of the game.

Bradshaw missed a large portion of last season after picking up a serious knee injury shortly after breaking into the Poppies’ first-team.

And Kinniburgh believes he will have plenty to offer the Steelmen during his stay.

“I thought Ben did really well,” he added.

“He has been out for a long time and hasn’t played a lot of football but I thought he looked really comfortable in the midfield.

“I have known him a long time and trained him up through the academy at Kettering.

“And, by the standards he sets for himself, I know there is a lot more to come from him and that will only benefit us over the next few weeks.”