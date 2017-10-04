Kinniburgh ready for Steelmen's next challenge

It’s been a whirlwind few days for Corby Town but they are back in action in the Evo-Stik League South tonight (Wednesday) when they head to Kidsgrove Athletic.

And caretaker-manager Steve Kinniburgh is hoping the Steelmen can “kick on” after picking up a welcome win at the weekend.

Director of football Kinniburgh was placed in charge of the team after David Bell was sacked last Friday and the players responded with a 2-1 success over Stocksbridge Park Steels at Steel Park.

But there have been further changes this week with veteran goalkeeper Paul Bastock leaving the club while midfielder Lee Beeson has returned to Spalding United.

Jason Lee is suspended for tonight’s game but Connor Kennedy is available again.

But, regardless of what personnel is available, Kinniburgh is looking for more of the same.

“We are really looking forward to it,” he said.

“We will certainly be going into it with the same attitude as we had on Saturday.

“The aim will be to go there and try to have a go at them.

“We want to kick on from what we did at the weekend.

“It was a decent performance but I definitely think we are capable of being even better.”

Kinniburgh handed 17-year-old Jordan O’Brien his first league start at the weekend and the youngster then featured in Corby’s 2-1 defeat to AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the FA Youth Cup on Monday night.

And with an FA Trophy preliminary round clash to come at Romulus on Sunday (2pm), Kinniburgh knows he will need to protect the highly-rated teenager.

“Jordan played in the FA Youth Cup game on Monday and that went to extra-time,” he added.

“So he will definitely be in the squad tonight but it may be a case of using him from the bench.

“He’s 17 years old and we don’t want to burn him out. And we also want to make sure he is fit and ready to potentially return to the starting line-up on Sunday.”