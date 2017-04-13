Kinniburgh keen to see Corby play their way out of trouble

Steve Kinniburgh wants Corby Town to try to play their way out of the relegation zone in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The Steelmen are gearing up for a crucial Easter weekend double-header as they bid for survival.

Corby head into Saturday’s game at Stafford Rangers three points adrift of safety following the 2-0 home defeat to Whitby Town last weekend.

That proved to be Gary Mills’ last game in charge at Steel Park as he was sacked on Sunday with academy director and first-team coach Kinniburgh being put in charge until the end of the season.

His first game at the helm was on Tuesday night and the Steelmen turned in a decent display as they drew 1-1 with Kettering Town in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup final before losing out 7-6 in a penalty shoot-out.

But the focus is now back on the fight to avoid a second successive relegation.

The Steelmen have just three games left to try to pull off their great escape but Kinniburgh is keen to ensure they try to do it “the right way”.

“We will go and we will look to play football,” Kinniburgh said.

“I am not wanting to go and hit corners and go and chase things like a relegation team might normally do.

“We want to go and play football, we want to do it the right way.

“And if we can build off the back of the performance on Tuesday then I will be delighted.

“We have got a good, young team. At the end of the game on Tuesday the average age of our midfield was 19 and they are all Corby boys.

“That’s what we want to do, we are building a football club here. I think we have got a really good base to go and kick on.”

Kinniburgh chose to rest David Bell on Tuesday while Phil Trainer made an appearance off the bench.

And the new boss firmly believes that was the right call with both players being important to the Steelmen’s hopes over the weekend.

“David and Phil are both massive players for us,” Kinniburgh added.

“They have bags of experience and bags of ability. They will both be back in and probably in the starting 11 on Saturday.

“That might be a bit harsh on the boys who were there on Tuesday but we have a game on Monday as well so we need to use what we have got.”

Corby’s clash at Stafford is followed by a home game with Grantham Town on Monday (3pm).

Sutton Coldfield Town, who now sit just above the relegation zone, host Matlock Town on Saturday before taking on Halesowen Town on Monday.

Frickley Athletic, who are just a point behind Corby, travel to Stourbridge on Saturday and then host Spennymoor Town 48 hours later.