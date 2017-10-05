Kinniburgh is keeping calm and carrying on at Corby

Steve Kinniburgh says he is dealing with his caretaker-manager role at Corby Town on a “week-by-week” basis.

The director of football was put in charge of the first team following the sacking of David Bell late last week.

And the change has paid dividends so far with Kinniburgh leading the Steelmen to back-to-back victories after a 2-1 home success over Stocksbridge Park Steels was followed by a win at Kidsgrove Athletic by the same scoreline on Wednesday night.

Corby are now turning their attention to an FA Trophy preliminary round clash at Evo-Stik League South rivals Romulus tomorrow (Sunday, 2pm).

And for Kinniburgh, it’s just a case of ‘carry on’.

“It’s pretty much a case of ‘just keep going’,” the caretaker-boss said.

“While we are doing well, stabilising things and going in the right direction, I think everyone is fairly happy.

“I think it’s clear that there has been a change in mentality of the players.

“Putting my football head on, when it’s going so well then why change anything?

“But it’s just a case of taking it week by week at the moment so we will move on and look towards the next game.”

Knockout competitions have not exactly been kind to the Steelmen in recent seasons and that has been the case again so far this campaign after they fell at the first hurdle in the FA Cup, Integro League Cup and NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

And Kinniburgh is keen to see that change this weekend.

“We need to change the mentality at the club when it comes to cup football,” he added.

“A lot of it comes down to game management. In these situations, you know you may have the chance to bring them back for a replay on your own ground.

“But it’s a 90-minute game tomorrow and we have to make sure we manage the situations.

“Romulus are in the same league as us and they have struggled to get their season going.

“We had a good win over them on the first day of the season (5-1 at Steel Park) but we are going there to play on a 4G surface and it will be tough.”

