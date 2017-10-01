Kinniburgh happy to be Corby's caretaker for a 'lengthy period'

Steve Kinniburgh insists he is happy to remain as caretaker-manager of Corby Town for as long as the club’s board want him to.

The director of football, whose main role at Steel Park is heading up the club’s academy, was placed in temporary charge of the first team after David Bell was sacked on Friday.

The Steelmen celebrate Leon Lobjoit's opener against Stocksbridge Park Steels

And Kinniburgh, who was also the caretaker-boss at the end of last season, led the Steelmen to a much-needed three points as they claimed a deserved 2-1 home success over Stocksbridge Park Steels thanks to goals from Northampton Town loanee Leon Lobjoit and substitute Phil Trainer.

Corby remain in the lower reaches of the Evo-Stik League South as the search for the next permanent boss gets under way.

And while he concedes his role with the academy is “first and foremost”, Kinniburgh says he will have no problem with being the caretaker-manager for a “lengthy period”.

“I am happy to step in and do this for as long as I am needed to do it,” Kinniburgh said.

Jason Lee challenges a Stocksbridge Park Steels player during Corby's victory at Steel Park

“My most important role at the club is doing the academy and that’s what comes first and foremost.

“But as long as they want me to do it, I am happy to be here and any part of the football club I can help with, I am happy to do it.

“I don’t think there is going to be any offer to me anytime soon because the academy job is more important in keeping the club structure together. But doing it from a caretaker point of view, there doesn’t have to be any limit on it.

“Right now, I am more than happy to be the caretaker-manager and I am happy to be that for a lengthy period because it works well for me and it works well for the club as they can look for the right candidate for the job.

“I wouldn’t imagine they’ll be in any hurry because I am here and I am more than happy to do it until that person comes along.”

As far as the performance was concerned, Kinniburgh was pleased with what he saw.

And he believes more displays of that nature will see crowds at Steel Park creep up again.

“I was happy with the performance, the boys showed a bit of desire and determination to get the three points,” he added.

“You saw a couple of the last-ditch tackles that Jamie Anton has made and that was the bit I was asking for, that bit of hunger to want to play for this football club.

“We just needed to be a bit more organised and have a bit more discipline in and around the team and I felt that we had that.

“We gave them their main objectives before the game of what I was looking for from them and to be fair, to a man, they have all achieved what I put to them.

“Despite the way things have been going over the past few weeks and only having two wins i 13 before this, we still had over 300 people there and it’s magnificent.

“And the more we play like that and the more the boys show that grit, those attendances will keep going up and this place will be rocking again.”