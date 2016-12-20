Kinniburgh explains his switch from Poppies to Steelmen

Steve Kinniburgh has explained his reasons after leaving Kettering Town to join Corby Town.

The Scot made his playing debut for the Steelmen, who are bottom of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division, in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Workington at Steel Park.

Kinniburgh’s move down the A6003 was confirmed by the Poppies late last week.

Kinniburgh played a key role in Kettering’s Southern League Division One Central title-winning campaign two years ago and, more recently, was part of Marcus Law’s coaching staff as well as being a figurehead of the academy set-up at Latimer Park.

But he is now set to take on the Director of Academy role at Corby in the new year as well as being a player-coach for the first team under manager Gary Mills.

“It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks,” Kinniburgh said.

“Everything just added up with a change in scenery, the chance to coach but also to play, which was a big thing for me.

“I have been looking to get back playing again. I still think I have a bit to offer and I really enjoyed it on Saturday, even though the result was disappointing.

“There has been a lot of overseas stuff with Kettering and I have a young family that I want to be around so that also played a part.

“Corby got in touch and offered me the opportunity to be the director of their academy and to be able to do that as well as working alongside Gary and playing as well all added up for something that was attractive to me.”

The Steelmen, meanwhile, have had dates of their re-arranged league matches with Coalville Town and Marine confirmed.

They will take on Coalville at Steel Park on Wednesday, January 18 and will travel to Marine on Tuesday, March 21. Both matches will kick-off at 7.45pm.

Corby return to action on Boxing Day when they head to Grantham Town.

Don’t miss more news from Steel Park in Thursday’s Northamptonshire Telegraph