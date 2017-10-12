Kinniburgh believes there's more to come from Corby

Steve Kinniburgh believes there’s even more to come from Corby Town after they made it four wins in a row last night (Wednesday).

The Steelmen enjoyed a 3-1 success over Alvechurch at Steel Park with Sam Mulready scoring twice while Northampton Town loanee Leon Lobjoit added the other.

The victory maintained Kinniburgh’s 100 per cent start since taking caretaker charge following the sacking of David Bell and it moved Corby into the top half of the Evo-Stik League South and to within just one point of the play-off places.

It was another disciplined display from the Steelmen, although Kinniburgh still feels there is “room for improvement”.

“I still think there is more to come,” Kinniburgh said.

“We came in at half-time 2-0 up and I felt like we could have done a lot more in the first half.

“For the first 20 minutes I thought we were quite poor, the kept coming towards our goal more than it was towards their’s on the second and third ball.

“We got the goal and it changed the dynamic of the game but I feel we need to be better when it comes to finding the right pass. There is room for improvement.

“But it just needed a bit or organisation, we just needed to get that shape right and we have got that now.

“When we are under the cosh, we don’t look like conceding, we are dealing with it well.

“That’s the main thing we have changed. We keep getting back into a good shape and we are finding the triggers of when to go and press.

“I think all three of our goals were from finding that trigger point of when to press the game.

“It’s all about being organised and disciplined. You don’t always have to have the football. You can be as dangerous off the ball as you can be on it.”

Kinniburgh confirmed Corby are set to extend the youth loan deal of Mansfield Town goalkeeper Sam Wilson ahead of the weekend.

And he admitted he would love to keep Lobjoit, who has just under two weeks remaining on his initial one-month loan stay, for an extended period although he firmly believes the frontman deserves a chance to shine at Sixfields.

“With Sam, we are looking to get that wrapped up,” the caretaker-manager added.

“We have spoken to Mansfield and they have been great with us. They are looking to extend it as well as we are.

“And if we had the chance, I would love to keep Leon. I will open those discussions with Northampton to see what they want to do.

“But when they have been to the games, they will have seen his development.

“I think he’s got the potential to do it (step up to League One) and to be honest, I don’t see why you wouldn’t give a boy with such enthusiasm and who is so eager to play the game a chance.

“When you look at league football into non-League football there isn’t too much difference.

“The quality of player is better and the fitness levels are better but he’s got that in abundance.

I think the boy is worth a chance to have a shot.”