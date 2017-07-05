Kettering student Annabel earns a place in Team GBR

A student from Kettering has been selected to represent Team GBR in the women’s football competition at the World University Games next month.

Durham University defender Annabel Johnson, who first started playing at Ise Lodge YFC, has been named in the 20-player squad for the Games which are being held in Chinese Taipei between August 19 and 30.

Johnson went on to play for the academy teams at Rushden & Diamonds and Northampton Town before going on to feature for Coventry City Ladies.

Fresh from winning the BUCS Football Championship Final earlier this year, Johnson is currently playing for Durham in Division Two of the FA Women’s Super League.

Held biennially in major cities across the globe, the World University Games (WUGS) sees athletes come together to compete across 22 sports with the Summer Universiade the second largest multi-sport event after the Olympics.

The Team GBR women’s team was selected following rigorous trials and includes 15 English, three Welsh and two Scottish players.

They will travel to Hong Kong in early August for a holding camp before competing in Pool D of the 13-team tournament against Russia and South Africa.

Last time Team GBR entered a women’s football team was the 2013 Games in Kazan, where the team won the tournament after beating Mexico 6-2 in the gold medal match.