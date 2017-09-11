It was unacceptable, says Diamonds defender Dolman

Liam Dolman admitted AFC Rushden & Diamonds turned in an “unacceptable” display as their unbeaten start to the new season was ended at the weekend.

Despite taking a first-half lead through Darryl Smith, Beaconsfield Town hit back in the second half to claim a 2-1 success at Hayden Road in the Evo-Stik South League East.

Dolman missed a first-half penalty before Smith opened the scoring but Diamonds’ overall performance was a big disappointment for the defender.

Diamonds are now preparing for Saturday’s tough Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round clash at Vanarama National League North side Alfreton Town.

And Dolman believes Diamonds will be ready to produce a positive response to last weekend’s setback.

“I’ve no idea why it didn’t happen for us but it was unacceptable as a team,” he said.

“We played well for 20 minutes of the first half when we dominated the game but other than that they deserved to win, end of story.

“It has been a solid start and we weren’t getting above ourselves, we knew it was going to be a tough game at the weekend.

“Beaconsfield played well but we were terrible and we have to hold our hands up.

“We didn’t work hard this time and they came to our ground and did a job on us.

“We will go back into training tomorrow (Tuesday) and work hard like we always do.

“We always seem to get a reaction after a setback and we are a tight group.

“It happens. We are only human and if we were playing well every week, we wouldn’t be at this level.

“It’s another tough game on Saturday and if we play like that, the scoreline won’t be as close. But I am sure we will be up for it.”