Hometown boys playing a key role for Steelmen

It may have gone unnoticed by some but there was a real hometown feel to Corby Town’s squad during last weekend’s 2-1 success over Carlton Town.

The Steelmen made it five wins in a row under caretaker-manager Steve Kinniburgh thanks to Steven Leslie’s free-kick and a second-half header from Sam Mulready.

It has been a big turnaround in form for Corby who are now looking up rather than down in the Evo-Stik League South.

And there is a good bunch of local boys helping them do it.

At the end of last Saturday’s game, Corby lads Paul Malone, Jordan O’Brien, Connor Kennedy, CJ Tanga-Gibson and Jordon Crawford were all on the pitch while another product of the academy, Dean McBride, was an unused substitute.

While Kinniburgh is working wonders with the first-team at present, his long-term aim as head of the club’s academy is to bring on stars for the future.

So to see such a Corby connection in the first-team itself was just another reason to be cheerful.

“We ended up with five on the pitch and another on the bench, six boys who grew up and went to school in Corby,” he said.

“For that to happen in these times in unbelievable really.

“We are trying to build a football club together and we are trying to get ourselves out into the community by going into the schools and working with youngsters.

“We want to get the club into the heart of the community and it helps when we can point to the fact that we have some homegrown talent in the team.

“And it’s not even a case of them being there for the sake of it. They are all talented players in their own right and all of them have earned their places.

“It’s something the town should be proud of and, from the club’s point of view, it shows we are going in the right direction.”