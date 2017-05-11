Gould wants Corby to look forward

Rob Gould insists Corby Town must “look forward” with a new era now under way at Steel Park.

The former Wellingborough Town boss, who had a previous spell on the coaching staff at Corby, was named as the club’s assistant alongside new boss David Bell last week.

Gould had been coaching at Cogenhoe United prior to his appointment with his last main role being as assistant to David Staff at Stamford when they were in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

It’s been a torrid couple of years at Steel Park with back-to-back relegations seeing them back at Step Four for the new campaign in August.

But Gould is focused on bringing some “positivity” back to the club.

“I received a call from David and then we met up a couple of times and spoke over the phone to put some plans together,” the new assistant-manager said.

“Aside from doing a couple of bits, I have been out of it for around 18 months so it will be good to get back into a good level of football again.

“I spent a lot of time in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, which Corby have just come out of and it’s nice to be back involved.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity. I had a spell here before and I want to help David push on, add a bit of experience and help the club get back to a higher level.

“I was always watching on last season to see how Corby were doing because I knew David from before.

“It’s not been good for two years but we have to stop looking back, we have to look forward and get some positivity around the place.

“We will be competitive in every game, we will try to win as many as we can and see where we are at the end of the season.”

Ben Milnes was a double winner as the Steelmen held their end-of-season presentation evening at Steel Park last weekend.

The midfielder picked up the supporters’ and players’ player of the year awards while Jason Lee was named the manager’s player of the season.

Liverpool fan Lee was also presented with a framed and signed photograph of Anfield legend Robbie Fowler in recognition of his role in earning Corby a £10,000 windfall and a pre-season friendly with some Premier League legends.

Lee’s infamous swig of a fan’s pint following aMilnes goal against Mickleover Spports last season was named by the best celebration in a poll in Marathonbet’s #NonLeagueChallenge.

Corby will now face the Premier League legends team, which will include the likes of Ray Parlour, Sol Campbell and Emile Heskey at Steel Park on Sunday, July 30.