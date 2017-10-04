Good display gives Diamonds boss Peaks a headache

Andy Peaks has admitted he has a “selection headache” on his hands after a much-changed AFC Rushden & Diamonds side beat St Neots Town in the Evo-Stik South League BigFreeBet.com Challenge Cup last night (Tuesday).

A second-half penalty from Liam Dolman secured a 1-0 victory at Hayden Road as the visitors finished the game with nine men after a feisty encounter.

And, as they now prepare for Saturday’s FA Trophy preliminary round clash with Kidsgrove Athletic, Peaks conceded he was impressed with what he saw.

“It was a competitive game,” the Diamonds boss said.

“Both teams made changes but both went for it and made it a good game.

“It was pleasing from my point of view because some lads came into the team and performed well.

“It means I now have a nice selection headache before the weekend. But I was delighted with the whole evening.

“The sending-off and penalty obviously opened things up but I thought we played particularly well in the second half.”