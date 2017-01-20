Go and put it right, urges Corby boss Mills

Gary Mills has urged his Corby Town players to “go and put it right” when they head to Ilkeston FC for a crucial clash tomorrow (Saturday).

The Steelmen are third from bottom in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division - one place above this weekend’s opponents.

With Corby and Ilkeston seven and eight points respectively adrift of safety, time is already against both of them if they are to find a way out of trouble.

It makes for a vital showdown but Steelmen boss Mills is simply looking for his team to bounce back from the disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Coalville Town at Steel Park on Wednesday night, which ended their mini-revival.

“The lads were very disappointed but the beauty of it is we have another game,” the Corby manager said.

“We need to go and put it right because that wasn’t us on Wednesday. They let themselves down and the knew it.

“But we will dust ourselves off. There’s no point feeling sorry for ourselves.

“The lads have shown that they can deliver performances and I have got every faith that they will put another one in tomorrow.”

The Steelmen are set to be without frontman Stefan Moore this weekend.

Moore was passed fit for Wednesday’s defeat but was withdrawn soon after half-time with a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

And when asked whether Moore would be fit for the clash, Mills replied: “I very much doubt it.

“He’s come off with his hamstring. He got in one-on-one and he didn’t have the power in his hamstring to get the shot off so that’s disappointing.

“The squad is getting stretched at the moment but it is what it is.”

Corby will also be without midfielder Phil Trainer who sits out the last of a three-match suspension.