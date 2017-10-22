'Galvanised' Steelmen celebrate six wins in a row

Steve Kinniburgh believes Corby Town have “galvanised” their season after their incredible run of form continued with a 3-2 victory at Sheffield FC.

The Steelmen made it six wins from six matches under caretaker-manager Kinniburgh, who is struggling to put a foot wrong since taking charge following the sacking of David Bell.

Five of those successes, including this latest one, have come in the Evo-Stik League South and, having been struggling at the wrong end of the table when he took the reins, Kinniburgh has now led the Steelmen into the top five.

They did things the hard way in Yorkshire as they trailed 2-1 at half-time after taking an early lead through loan striker Leon Lobjoit.

But a fine second-half performance and goals from Jordon Crawford and Steven Leslie secured yet another victory.

And it left Kinniburgh delighted.

“We have done it in a different way again,” he said.

“We got the early goal and then we have gone 2-1 down and we needed to come out and really perform in the second half.

“To be honest, we had enough chances in both halves to get the goals quicker than we did.

“But overall, we are absolutely delighted with the three points.

“The club is going on an incredible journey really. They had the promotion and then the double relegation and it was a bad start to this season.

“We went out of three cup competitions in the first round and we had two wins from 13 when the decision to change the manager was made.

“It’s been an amazing response since then and it really feels like we have galvanised our season just at the right time.

“We are now going into a period where we are going to be able to get on the training ground every week and we will look at the two or three areas that need improving from this game.

“It is a really important spell coming up before Christmas now.

“I think we have eight matches before Christmas, there are some big games coming up and it’s just great for the club to be going into those with a winning feeling.”

The Steelmen now have a week to prepare for their FA Trophy first qualifying round clash at Evo-Stik South League Premier side St Neots Town next weekend.