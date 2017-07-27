Gallas wants the Corby players to show their skills

Two-time Premier League winner William Gallas will be gracing the Steel Park surface on Sunday.

The former French international, who played for Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur during his time in England, has been named in the #NonLeagueChallenge Legends team to take on Corby Town on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Gallas, who earned 84 international caps, is hoping the Steelmen players will show their skills against a star-studded line-up.

And he has issued a few words of advice to those in the Corby line-up who may have hopes of going even higher in the game.

“I think it will be great and I hope it will be a good game and I hope the fans come along and enjoy it,” Gallas said.

“When you have the opportunity to play against former professionals, you want to show what you can do and it will be good for the Corby players to play 90 minutes and do everything to try to win that game.

“It can be a good start for them and I just want to see some skills on show.

“If you love football, anything can happen.

“You need to have a target and you have to think about someone like Jamie Vardy who went from the lower leagues to the Premier League.

“In France, Franck Ribery started in a very low league and look what he has become.

“Sometimes you have to be lucky but sometimes you have to work hard to try to be a professional.

“It doesn’t matter if you start in a lower league, the most important thing is to give it everything.

“For me, I was lucky. Everybody knows William Gallas from Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham but nobody knows what happened before that.

“It was not easy, I made a lot of sacrifices. But if you don’t have the quality to play in the Premier League, what is the most important thing? It’s to play football, to enjoy yourself.”