Frustrated Diamonds learn a 'harsh lesson'

Andy Peaks believes AFC Rushden & Diamonds learned a “harsh lesson” after they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Arlesey Town at Hayden Road.

A return to Evo-Stik South League East action after their FA Cup exploits didn’t produce the desired result for Peaks and his players as chances went begging in front of goal.

Claudiu Hoban challenges for the ball during Diamonds' goalless draw

They went close with Callum Westwood hitting the crossbar but the best chance came from the penalty spot with top scorer Nabil Shariff sending his effort from 12 yards wide of the target after Claudiu Hoban had been fouled.

Boss Peaks is refusing to panic after two home games without a win in the early stages of the campaign.

But he knows his team will need to be better in front of goal when they head to second-placed AFC Dunstable on Wednesday night.

“It was very frustrating,” the Diamonds manager said.

Sam Brown became AFC Rushden & Diamonds' record appearance holder after playing his 214th game for the club yesterday

“To dominate the game for long periods and not score was very disappointing.

“We have had enough chances to win two or three games. We had chance after chance including a penalty and Arlesey stuck to their own approach and stuck to their game plan and got what they wanted.

“It’s frustrating because we have played some decent stuff, our crosses into the box possibly could have been better.

“But this is a harsh lesson for us. If you don’t take your chances, it will always cost you and you will always put pressure on yourselves.

“We did almost everything right because we didn’t get frustrated during the game, we stayed patient but we didn’t take the opportunities and that has to change.

“I am certainly not panicking because it is still early days but it’s a lesson we have to learn quickly.”

Sam Brown returned to the Diamonds line-up after injury to make a record 214th appearance for the club.