Fernando impresses Diamonds boss Peaks

Andy Peaks has described Fernando Bell-Toxtle as a “good player in the making” after the midfielder played a starring role for AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday night.

The Diamonds boss took the opportunity to make a number of changes for the Evo-Stik South League’s BigFreeBet.com Challenge Cup first-round clash with St Neots Town at Hayden Road.

A second-half penalty from Liam Dolman secured a 1-0 success as the visitors finished the game with nine men.

But it was the performance of Bell-Toxtle that really caught the eye as the former Cambridge United youngster, who joined Diamonds towards the end of pre-season, was named man of the match.

“Fernando has been excellent when we have called upon him,” Peaks said.

“He’s done really well and it was a shame he didn’t come to us until late on in pre-season.

“But whenever we have needed him, he has been fantastic for us.

“He’s been a bit unfortunate to be honest because Richard Bunting and Joe Curtis have both been very good in the middle of the pitch in the last few games.

“But Fernando showed again on Tuesday what he offers. He is a good player in the making.

“He is playing football at university so he is still getting plenty of game time, which is good but I know that he loves it here. He’s really buying into it.

“He is waiting for more opportunities and after another good performance on Tuesday, that next opportunity probably won’t be far away.”

Peaks, meanwhile, confirmed there were no fresh injury concerns ahead of this weekend’s FA Trophy preliminary round home tie with Kidsgrove Athletic.