Femi set to start as Corby’s youngsters continue to push for places

Femi Orenuga looks set to start for Corby Town when they take on high-flying Buxton in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division at Steel Park on Saturday.

The frontman, who signed for the Steelmen during the summer, has endured a frustrating start to life at Corby having picked up a hamstring injury towards the end of pre-season.

His appearances have been limited but he came on in the second half of last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Skelmersdale United.

Boss Tommy Wright is now hoping to get him into the starting line-up, especially with striker Callum Ball starting a three-match ban following his sending-off last Saturday, although the Steelmen’s attacking options were boosted this week with the arrival of frontman Shaquille Leachman-Whittingham from Market Drayton Town.

And Wright is also likely to continue to give the club’s youngsters a chance to shine.

The manager was pleased with the displays of both Michael Ogilvie and Sekou Kromah after they were handed starting roles last weekend.

And Wright also hinted that Jordan Crawford, who was an unused substitute at Skelmersdale, will be the next of the young guns to get an opportunity.

“Femi played another half-an-hour and I would expect him to start on Saturday,” Wright said.

“It has been a frustrating start for him with the injury but he has bags of pace and I really want that to be a feature for us this weekend.

“Michael and Sekou did really well at Skelmersdale.

“Michael, in particular, is looking like a very mature player at the moment and that’s great to see.

“I have also got Jordan Crawford who is absolutely chomping at the bit and he needs a chance.

“He worked hard to come back here and he will be the next one to get an opportunity.

“Being a local lad, I think him being involved could really help give the fans a lift.”

The Steelmen, meanwhile, confirmed last night (Wednesday) that winger Kurtis Revan has left the club.