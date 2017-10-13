Feel free to look at the table, says Corby caretaker Kinniburgh

Steve Kinniburgh won’t be banning the Corby Town players from looking at the Evo-Stik League South table as they bid to continue their fine run of form tomorrow (Saturday).

The Steelmen made it four wins in a row in all competitions since Kinniburgh took caretaker charge with a 3-1 success over Alvechurch at Steel Park on Wednesday night.

That victory lifted Corby into the top half of the table and they are now just one point off the play-off places.

They are now gearing up to entertain Carlton Town this weekend and Kinniburgh is in no doubt that the Steelmen should be aiming high.

The caretaker-manager said: “It’s always worth having a look at the league table because it’s important. But you don’t need to worry about it or overthink it.

“We are one point off the play-offs and we will just keep going.

“I believe we are the biggest club in this league and we should be going into every game doing what we want to do.

“Yes, you have to worry about the other teams to a certain extent but we have got our plans and the way we want to do things.

“I still think we are in a false position of where we have to be. I think we have to be in those play-offs and we have got to be pushing.

“We have come off the back of two successive relegations and we have to bounce back. That doesn’t mean going and winning leagues but we have to be performing well and pushing in the right direction.

“It’s another tough game against Carlton.

“We just have to keep going. It was a huge game on Wednesday and now we have another.

“Then after that, we will be able to get on the training pitch on Tuesday and Thursday and work on what we want to do.”