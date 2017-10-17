Farrell and Smith at the double in Diamonds' success

Ben Farrell and Darryl Smith both scored twice as AFC Rushden & Diamonds made it five games without defeat in the Evo-Stik South League East with a 4-2 success at Marlow.

Diamonds fell behind after nine minutes when Kelvin Bossman scored from the penalty spot after he had been fouled in the area.

But the visitors turned it around with two goals in as many minutes.

Farrell converted a Luke Fairlamb cross and was at it again soon after when Fairlamb seized on a mistake from the home goalkeeper and set Farrell up for a tap-in.

Nabil Shariff clipped the bar with an effort before the break but it wasn’t until five minutes from full-time that Diamonds wrapped things up.

Once again, Fairlamb was the provided with his cross being brought down by Smith who found the net via the inside of the post.

And in their next attack, Diamonds made it 4-1 with Smith getting away from his marker before firing home.

Marlow pulled one back when Calum Gallimore converted a corner but it wasn’t enough to spark a late fightback.

The win moved Andy Peaks’ team up to fifth place in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hayes & Yeading United.