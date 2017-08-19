FA CUP - Diamonds ease through but Steelmen and Ar Tarn go out

AFC Rushden & Diamonds eased into Monday’s Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round draw as their return to the Dog & Duck resulted in a 4-0 success over Wellingborough Town.

Diamonds took the lead in the preliminary round clash on 10 minutes when Ben Ford’s corner was bundled in by Tom Lorraine.

The visitors were presented with a chance to double the lead when Nabil Shariff was fouled in the area but Doughboys goalkeeper Shaun Allen saved the striker’s penalty.

However, Diamonds did go 2-0 up from another corner just before half-time, this time it was Sam Brown heading home Ford’s delivery.

The game was all-but over when Lorraine grabbed his second and Shariff rounded things off with his fifth goal of the season from close-range.

Corby Town’s miserable recent record in the FA Cup continued as they were beaten 3-0 at Dereham Town.

The Steelmen got off to the worst possible start when Daniel Beaumont headed the hosts in front after just three minutes.

Jordon Crawford and Steven Leslie both forced the home goalkeeper into saves but Dereham went close to a second when Beaumont’s header came back off the bar.

The home team did double their lead when Ashley Jarvis fired home after Corby failed to clear their lines.

And their misery was complete when Beaumont rounded things off late on.

Desborough Town’s hopes were also ended in the preliminary round as they went down 3-1 at higher-ranked Arlesey Town.

The Evo-Stik South League East side were 2-0 up at half-time with Kim Forsythe opening the scoring from the penalty spot before Rafe Goodman fired home a 30-yard effort.

Ar Tarn found themselves 3-0 down when Goodman got his second but they did pull a goal back through Jason Turner, who converted from the spot after they were awarded a penalty of their own.

The hosts finished with 10 men as Goodman was sent-off for retaliation but there was no way back for Chris Bradshaw’s team.