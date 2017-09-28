'Excellent' Diamonds delight boss Peaks

Andy Peaks was delighted with an “excellent” display as AFC Rushden & Diamonds returned to winning ways with a fine 3-0 success at AFC Dunstable last night (Wednesday).

Diamonds moved up to eighth in the Evo-Stik South League East as they ended a run of four matches in all competitions without a victory thanks to goals from Sam Brown, Richard Bunting and Joel Gyasi.

But it was the overall display that left boss Peaks happy as his team inflicted a first home league defeat on Dunstable, who are one of the early high-fliers in the table.

“We were delighted to get the points but I thought we were excellent against a decent team,” Peaks said.

“We defended really well, particularly in the early stages when we had to put our bodies on the line.

“But when we had the ball, we passed it so well and we scored our goals at the right time.

“I’d had a look at them and it was one of those situations where we felt we needed to adjust the shape slightly to deal with their threat.

“It worked well for us and the result was just what we needed to be honest.

“There hadn’t been too much wrong with the performances in the last three games but the results didn’t come and it was important we kept doing the same things.

“To play like we did and get the result we got, it gives everyone that extra bit of confidence going forward.

“I hope we will only get stronger going forward from this point.”

Diamonds are on the road again at the weekend when they head to Chalfont St Peter.

