Diamonds to make changes for cup clash with Spalding

Andy Peaks would love to see AFC Rushden & Diamonds continue their run in the Integro League Cup but insists their Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South campaign is the number one priority.

The Diamonds boss is set to make changes to his starting line-up when they take on promotion rivals Spalding United in the third round of the competition at the Dog & Duck tonight (Tuesday).

Diamonds moved up to a season-high position of fourth after a 4-0 victory over Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday while the Tulips sit in second spot in the league table.

Peaks already has one eye on next weekend’s trip to Sheffield FC who are one of the sides chasing them in the race for the play-off positions.

And he is set to rest some of his key players as part of the preparations.

“I want us to try to keep going in the cup, it’s been good to get this far,” Peaks said.

“But as much as I want us to try to stay in it, it remains an opportunity to give minutes to those who need them.

“The likes of Taylor Orosz, Lewis Leslie, Jake Newman and Robbie Parsons will all play and it will be a competitive team but we will be making the decisions that we feel are right for us.

“We want to rest some players up so they are ready for a very big game at Sheffield next weekend. The league has to be our priority.”

Peaks, meanwhile, insists tonight’s clash will come too soon to give midfielder Ross Oulton his first match action as he looks to come back following a knee operation.

“It will be too soon for Ross,” the Diamonds boss added.

“He is doing very well but we want him to be a big part of our plans and we don’t want to rush him.”