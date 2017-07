Diamonds to kick off new season at home

AFC Rushden & Diamonds will kick-off the new Evo-Stik South League East season with a home clash against Hanwell Town.

The opening-day encounter is set to be played at Kempston Rovers’ Hillgrounds home on Saturday, August 12 as Diamonds await the completion of their move to Hayden Road in Rushden.

That is followed by a midweek trip to Thame United while Diamonds play Kempston on Bank Holiday Monday in August.

The reverse fixture with Kempston is set for Boxing Day while Andy Peaks’ team will head to Bedford Town on New Year’s Day.

Diamonds round off their season with a home clash against Ashford Town (Middx) on Saturday, April 28.

AFC RUSHDEN & DIAMONDS FIXTURES 2017-18

EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE EAST

AUGUST

Sat 12: Hanwell Town H

Tue 15: Thame United A

Sat 26: Fleet Town H

Mon 28: Kempston Rovers A

SEPTEMBER

Sat 9: Beaconsfield Town H

Sat 16: Marlow A

Sat 23: Arlesey Town H

Tue 26: AFC Dunstable A

Sat 30: Chalfont St Peter A

OCTOBER

Sat 14: Egham Town H

Sat 21: Hayes & Yeading United A

Wed 25: Barton Rovers H

NOVEMBER

Sat 4: Moneyfields H

Sat 11: Uxbridge A

Wed 15: Aylesbury United A

Sat 18: Northwood H

Sat 25: Ashford Town (Middx) A

Wed 29: Cambridge City H

DECEMBER

Sat 2: Hartley Witney H

Sat 9: Aylesbury A

Sat 16: Thame United H

Sat 23: Hanwell Town A

Tue 26: Kempston Rovers H

JANUARY

Mon 1: Bedford Town A

Sat 6: Marlow H

Sat 13: Fleet Town A

Sat 20: Uxbridge H

Sat 27: Moneyfields A

FEBRUARY

Sat 3: AFC Dunstable H

Sat 10: Arlesey Town A

Sat 17: Chalfont St Peter H

Sat 24: Egham Town A

MARCH

Sat 3: Hayes & Yeading United H

Sat 10: Barton Rovers A

Sat 17: Aylesbury H

Sat 24: Hartley Witney A

Sat 31: Beaconsfield Town A

APRIL

Mon 2: Bedford Town H

Sat 7: Northwood A

Sat 14: Aylesbury United H

Sat 21: Cambridge City A

Sat 28: Ashford Town (Middx) H