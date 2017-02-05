Diamonds show spirit in another away success

Andy Peaks felt AFC Rushden & Diamonds showed “spirit and character” as they tightened their grip on a play-off place in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South.

Diamonds claimed their ninth away win of the season as they enjoyed a 2-1 success at Sheffield FC.

Ben Farrell put Diamonds in front with a superb overhead kick in the first half before Tom Lorraine doubled the advantage from close-range after the break.

But Peaks’ team were forced to hold on as, after Matt Finlay had saved a penalty, Sheffield pulled a goal back and put the visiting defence under pressure late on.

However, the victory means Diamonds remain in fourth place and now have a four-point advantage over sixth-placed Basford United.

“It was a tough game and it is a really good three points,” Diamonds boss Peaks said.

“We had to defend well, particularly for the last 20 minutes and everyone played a role in that. The spirit and character came out.

“It was a fantastic finish from Ben and that really put us on the front foot and I thought we managed the game well from that point onwards.

“Tom has scored some important goals for us and he deserved this one because he worked his socks off for us again.

“To be honest, we probably could have been further in front but Sheffield came back at us.

“They are a decent team and they have been taking points off teams around us so to get a win there is a great result for us and it keeps us in a good position.”

Diamonds now have a free week to prepare for next Saturday’s home clash with mid-table Belper Town.