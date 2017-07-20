Diamonds 'set the standard' with Cobblers success

Andy Peaks believes his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players “set the standard” after they claimed a fine pre-season success over Northampton Town last night (Wednesday).

Over 800 fans were on hand at Hayden Road to see Diamonds secured a 2-0 success thanks to goals from Ben Farrell and Tom Lorraine.

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh fielded a strong squad for the clash, which was their second game in the space of 24 hours, but Diamonds maintained their unbeaten start in pre-season with a display that left Peaks delighted.

However, the manager has now urged his players to maintain that level of performance as they continue their build-up to the new Evo-Stik South League East campaign.

“Northampton had some good players on show in both halves but I thought we were excellent, I couldn’t fault any of our lads from start to finish,” Peaks said.

“They applied themselves in the right way, the work-rate was great and we passed the ball well. And to do it in front of a lot of people really topped it off for us.

“I am pleased because Northampton and Justin came here and took it seriously so credit to them for that.

“We are certainly going in the right direction, we have brought in some good players who have settled in well and we have addressed some areas that were in need of improvement after last season.

“But we certainly won’t go overboard because it was only a friendly and it is only pre-season.

“However, the players have set the standard with that performance and now they need to do it again on Saturday when there won’t be as many people there and they will need to do it week in, week out when the league season starts.”

Diamonds are back at Hayden Road for their third friendly of the summer on Saturday when they entertain St Ives Town.