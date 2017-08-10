Diamonds secure double signing

Have your say

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have completed two more signings ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hanwell Town at Hayden Road.

Former Cambridge United youngster Fernando Bell-Toxtle and ex-Rugby Town defender Blaize Punter have both joined after impressing in pre-season.

“We have managed to bring Fernando and Blaize in so that’s good news,” boss Andy Peaks said.

“I’m pleased because we did need to add a couple in key areas and we have been able to do that with two lads who have done well in pre-season.”

Peaks, meanwhile, has revealed skipper Richard Bunting is “50-50” to be fit for the opening game of the Evo-Stik South League East season.

The midfielder has

been struggling with tendonitis in the past couple of weeks.

But Peaks confirmed influential centre-half Liam Dolman will be fit for the weekend after he missed the final pre-season friendly at Corby Town having suffered an ankle injury during the 4-2 success over Winslow United.

“Bunts (Bunting) is probably 50-50 as it stands, he’s got a bit of tendonitis,” Peaks said.

“He had a great first half of pre-season but he was a bit sore during the friendly at Brackley and he hasn’t recovered as well as we expected.

“But it’s got a lot better and we will have a look at him.

“Bully (Dolman) would have played at Corby if we’d needed him to.

“He rolled his ankle against Winslow but he played 90 minutes in that and we didn’t need to risk him, we know what he can do.”

Right-back Callum Westwood is also expected to be fit for the clash with Hanwell.