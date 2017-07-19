Diamonds ready to take on the Cobblers

Andy Peaks is relishing a “difficult test” for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they prepare to take on Northampton Town at Hayden Road tonight (Wednesday).

Originally billed as a pre-season friendly against a Cobblers XI, the game was upgraded to a first-team match for the Sixfields club who were also in action at Frome Town last night.

It will be Diamonds’ second outing of the summer after they drew 2-2 with Barwell last weekend before beating them on penalties to lift the Dale Roberts Memorial Cup.

It’s set to be a step up for Peaks’ team tonight as they welcome former Rushden & Diamonds manager Justin Edinburgh and his players to their new home.

But the Diamonds boss insists it will be another key exercise for his team as they build up to the new Evo-Stik South League East campaign.

“It’s another game and we are looking forward to it,” Peaks said.

“Whatever team they bring, we know it will be a difficult test for our players but it’s one we should relish.

“It’s all better than training and we are now heading into a run of matches which will be tough.”

Admission for the game at Hayden Road is £4 for adults and £2 for concessions.