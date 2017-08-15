Diamonds must do the right things, says Peaks

Andy Peaks feels AFC Rushden & Diamonds will have a good chance of following up their opening-day win as long as they “do the right things” at Thame United tonight (Tuesday).

Nabil Shariff’s brace earned Diamonds a 2-0 victory over Hanwell Town at Hayden Road at the weekend.

Now they are preparing for their first away game of the Evo-Stik South League East campaign against a team Peaks has already done a spot of homework on.

“It’s a new opponent for us, I watched them the other week at Newport Pagnell and got some information on them,” the Diamonds boss said.

“You can watch teams at this time of year but the accuracy is always bit limited.

“It’s all about what we can do and if we work hard and do the right things, I’ll back us to beat most teams. And if a team is better than us on the day then that’s football.”

There was a welcome sight of defender Jack Ashton taking part in the warm-up before Saturday’s game as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury, which kept him out of the majority of last season.

But Peaks insists he won’t be rushing either Ashton or midfielder Richard Bunting, who is out with tendonitis at the moment, back into action.

“We will keep looking at Bunts, I am not prepared to rush him back and make it worse,” he added.

“He’s had a bit of tendonitis but it’s under control and it’s definitely getting better.

“I made the decision that I am not going to rush him but he will be in and around things in the next few weeks.

“Jack has done the warm-up a couple of times. He has got a schedule to stick to but Jack is one of those that I am not going to encourage him because it won’t take a lot of encouragement for him to come back too quickly.

“He has been great for this club and I want him coming back fit and if that means waiting a bit longer then that’s what we will do.”