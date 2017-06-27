Diamonds make their moves as four new boys arrive

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have confirmed four new signings as they prepare for their forthcoming Evo-Stik South League East campaign.

Winger Daryl Smith, who was with Newport Pagnell last season, experienced striker Chris Dillon and attacking midfielders Luke Fairlamb and Charlie Coulson have all committed themselves to Diamonds for the new season.

Boss Andy Peaks has also revealed that all of last season’s squad, with the exceptions of Jack Bowen, Shawn Richards, Dan Quigley and Kyal McNulty, have committed for the next campaign, which is set to see Diamonds moving in for a groundshare with Rushden & Higham United at Hayden Road.

Diamonds are returning to the South League having had one season in the Evo-Stik Northern League South, which saw them beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Witton Albion.

And Peaks said: “With the move back to the southern league and moving home it is another changing time for the club so it is particularly pleasing to keep quite a settled squad.

“I have also invited a couple to pre-season where we can have a look at them.”