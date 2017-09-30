Diamonds hit back to secure a point

AFC Rushden & Diamonds twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Chalfont St Peter in the Evo-Stik South League East.

Andy Peaks had named an unchanged line-up following the fine 3-0 success at AFC Dunstable in midweek but was forced to shuffle it ahead of kick-off with Ben Ford replacing Blaize Punter during the warm-up.

And it was the unfortunate Ford who played a key role as Diamonds fell behind after six minutes, the defender turning a Victor Osobu cross into his own net.

But Diamonds hit back and home goalkeeper Carl Dennison tipped a Nabil Shariff header onto the crossbar before they levelled just before the half-hour.

And it was something of a freak goal as Joel Gyasi’s cross from the right looped over Dennison and went in off the post.

However, Chalfont regained the lead 10 minutes into the second half when a corner was cleared but a cross came back in and was headed home by Jack Mullan.

Richard Bunting forced Dennison into a save but Diamonds did find an equaliser with three minutes to go.

Luke Fairlamb whipped in a free-kick, it was cleared to Ford whose shot landed at the feet of Chris Dillon who slotted home.