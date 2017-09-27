Diamonds get back to winning ways

AFC Rushden & Diamonds returned to winning ways with an impressive 3-0 victory at high-flying AFC Dunstable.

Boss Andy Peaks had called on his team to be more clinical in front of goal and they delivered to bring an end to a run of four games in all competitions with a win.

They were made to wait for the opener as it came in the final minute of the first half.

But it was worth the wait as a cross from the right was cleared as far as Sam Brown who fired a first-time shot into the roof of the net.

Brown could have had a second after the break when he headed wide from a Joe Curtis cross.

But Diamonds did double their advantage just past the hour when captain Richard Bunting scored after a cross found its way to him.

And the scoring was completed 12 minutes from the end when a good move involving Callum Westwood and Luke Fairlamb ended with Nabil Shariff laying the ball off for Joel Gyasi to place his shot into the bottom corner.

The win moved Diamonds up to eighth in the table ahead of another away game at Chalfont St Peter on Saturday.