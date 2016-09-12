Diamonds feeling confident for their big FA Cup trip

Andy Peaks believes AFC Rushden & Diamonds will head to Concord Rangers in a “confident mood” on Saturday.

Diamonds extended their unbeaten run to five matches at the weekend as a dramatic finish saw them claim a 3-3 draw against Gresley FC at the Dog & Duck.

Peaks’ side are sitting in eighth spot in the early Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One standings and are now preparing for a return to FA Cup action at the weekend.

They will head to Canvey Island to take on a Concord team who picked up their first win of the season in the Vanarama National League South on Saturday when they claimed a 2-1 success at Weston-Super-Mare.

And, despite the two-division difference between the two clubs, Diamonds boss Peaks is looking forward to “a big day” in the second qualifying round.

“We are looking forward to the FA Cup now,” he said.

“They are two leagues higher than us and they are the highest-ranked team that the new club will have ever played so it’s going to be a big day for us.

“The difference is massive and it will be nice to go into it without the expectation that is normally on us.

“We will go there in a confident mood and we will go there knowing we have got some good players and knowing we have a good group who want to play for the club and get positive results.

“We have a free week to prepare for it and we can really look forward to it.”