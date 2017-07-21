Diamonds feeling at home at Hayden Road

Andy Peaks believes Hayden Road is already beginning to feel like home for AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Diamonds have started pre-season in impressive fashion after they beat Barwell on penalties, following a 2-2 draw, to lift the Dale Roberts Memorial Cup before enjoying a fine 2-0 success over a strong Northampton Town side on Wednesday night.

The club and its volunteers are working hard to bring Rushden & Higham United’s ground up to the appropriate standard to host Evo-Stik South League East football as soon as possible this season.

They are set to begin the campaign by playing their home matches at Kempston Rovers with the aim being to have a permanent move to Rushden confirmed before the autumn.

Peaks’ team are back at Hayden Road again tomorrow (Saturday) to take on St Ives Town in their latest friendly.

And the manager believes his squad are already feeling at home in Rushden.

“I think it’s good that the players are getting a good feel for the place,” Peaks said.

“It’s improving all the time, I could even see a lot of difference with the work that had been done between Saturday and Tuesday.

“All the credit has to go to the volunteers because they are doing a fantastic job in getting the place ready for us.

“We are now looking forward to the next game and it will be another tough test against a team from a higher level.

“We have got a couple missing now due to holidays but I would rather the lads go on holiday now than during the season.

“It will give others an opportunity to show what they can do, which is what pre-season is all about.”