Diamonds’ cup trip to Concord is one to ‘look forward to’

Andy Peaks believes AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round clash at Concord Rangers a week on Saturday is one his players should “look forward to”.

Diamonds made it through to the next stage of the competition thanks to a 2-0 success over AFC Hornchurch at the Dog & Duck last weekend.

Taylor Orosz opened the scoring with his first goal for the club before Nabil Shariff wrapped it up in stoppage-time.

And Diamonds’ reward in Monday’s draw was an eye-catching trip to take on the Canvey Island-based team who currently prop up the Vanarama National League South.

But, despite the Beach Boys’ lowly position, Peaks knows his team will be in for a thorough examination against a side who play two levels higher.

“It’s obviously a very tough tie, we wanted to be at home really,” Peaks said.

“We are going to be up against a team from two levels higher so we can expect a very tough game.

“Everyone will point to the fact that they haven’t had the best of starts but I’m not going to read too much into that.

“I always believe that things don’t really settle down until you have played a dozen games or so.

“It’s a game we can definitely look forward to and it will be an opportunity for the players to test themselves against a team from a higher level.

“We will do our homework, we will have a look at them and we will make sure we are well-equipped to give it our best shot.”

The NFA Hillier Senior Cup first-round clash between Kettering Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Latimer Park has now been confirmed for Tuesday, September 20 (7.45pm).

Diamonds’ league match at Rugby Town, which was originally scheduled for that evening, will now be re-arranged.