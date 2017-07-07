Diamonds could face Doughboys in the FA Cup

A big local derby could be on the cards in the preliminary round of next season’s Emirates FA Cup.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds could make a quick return to the Dog & Duck having left there at the end of last season as they could be making the short trip to take on Wellingborough Town.

But for that to happen, the Doughboys must first get through an away tie at Fakenham Town in the extra preliminary round.

Corby Town will begin in the preliminary round and head to Dereham Town while Kettering Town are exempt until the first qualifying round.

In the Buildbase FA Trophy, the Poppies begin their campaign in the first qualifying round when they will travel to either Leek Town or Lincoln United.

The Steelmen are away at Romulus in the preliminary round with the winners heading to St Neots Town in the first qualifying round while AFC Rushden & Diamonds entertain Kidsgrove Athletic in the opening stage with a tie at either Newcastle Town or Soham Town Rangers awaiting the victors.

The standout local tie in the first qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Vase sees Raunds Town taking on Wellingborough Town at Kiln Park.

All nine local ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League sides are in the FA Vase with Desborough Town exempt until the first round proper.

EMIRATES FA CUP

(Kettering Town exempt until first qualifying round)

Extra preliminary round: Swaffham Town v Rothwell Corinthians, Raunds v Yaxley, Whitworth v Desborough, Fakenham Town v Wellingborough Town, . Ties to be played on Saturday, August 5.

Preliminary round: Dereham Town v Corby Town, Raunds Town or Yaxley v Sileby Rangers v Harborough Town, Arlesey Town v Whitworth or Desborough, Fakenham Town or Wellingborough Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Ties to be played on Saturday, August 19.

BUILDBASE FA TROPHY

Preliminary round: Romulus v Corby Town, AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Kidsgrove Athletic. Ties to be played on Saturday, October 7.

First qualifying round: Newcastle Town or Soham Town Rangers v AFC Rushden & Diamonds or Kidsgrove Athletic, St Neots Town v Romulus or Corby Town, Leek Town or Lincoln United v Kettering Town. Ties to be played on Saturday, October 28.

BUILDBASE FA VASE

(Desborough Town exempt until first round proper)

First qualifying round: Raunds v Wellingborough Town, Stewarts & Lloyds v Swaffham Town, Cogenhoe v Rothwell Corinthians. Ties to be played on Saturday, September 9.

Second qualifying round: Godmanchester Rovers v Raunds Town or Wellingborough Town, ON Chenecks v Irchester, Stewarts & Lloyds or Swaffham Town v Rushden & Higham, Downham Town or Biggleswade United v Thrapston, Histon or Blackstones v Cogenhoe or Rothwell Corinthians, Eynesbury v Burton Park Wanderers, Whitworth v Wisbech St Mary. Ties to be played on Saturday, September 23.