Diamonds boss Peaks wants ‘home hoodoo’ truly ended

Andy Peaks is hoping AFC Rushden & Diamonds can show that their “home hoodoo” has been broken when they take on Loughborough Dynamo at the Dog & Duck this weekend.

Diamonds have suffered something of a blip in their bid to secure a play-off place in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South with recent defeats to Kidsgrove Athletic and Romulus, where they were beaten 3-2 last Saturday.

But in between, they claimed a 3-0 home victory over Rugby Town – just their third league win at the Dog & Duck this season.

Diamonds have been hindered by too many draws on their own pitch.

But Peaks is hoping that will change in the second half of the season.

And while they were beaten last weekend, the manager is hoping for a similar performance but he admits they must stop the mistakes that proved so costly.

“I am looking for the same sort of performance because we played well,” he said.

“But what we do need to do is eradicate the mistakes that cost us last weekend.

“I am hoping we have broken the home hoodoo after beating Rugby and we now have another opportunity to pick up some important points.

“I think every game is going to big for us from this point onwards but there are some big matches coming up in the next month or so.

“We will be fully prepared for what is ahead of us.”

Despite Loughborough’s lowly league position, Peaks insists his team won’t be taking their opponents lightly.

Dynamo have been struggling at the wrong of the table for most of the season and have picked up just four points from a possible 36 on the road this season.

But the Diamonds boss is staying cautious with tomorrow’s (Saturday) opponents having shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

“It’s another really tough game,” the Diamonds boss added.

“They have struggled this season but they’ve recently got a new manager and they have had seven new players joining them who are all trying to make an impression.

“They are fighting for points for a different reason to us but they will fight for them and we have to be ready for that.

“Their results have picked up recently and they drew with Romulus who beat us last weekend so we know it won’t be easy.”

Diamonds’ clash with Loughborough is followed by another home game next Tuesday night when they entertain Spalding United in the third round of the Integro League Cup.