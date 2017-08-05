Diamonds boss Peaks has 'good options' to choose from

Andy Peaks admits he has got some “good options” to choose from as he looks to complete his AFC Rushden & Diamonds squad over the next week.

The Diamonds boss’ focus is on the central defensive positions as he looks to find the right man to partner Liam Dolman on the opening day of the season.

Dolman didn’t feature in last night’s (Friday) final friendly of the summer as Diamonds drew 1-1 at Corby Town.

But trialist Blaize Punter headed home Diamonds’ goal to cap a decent display while fellow trialists Cam Gilchrist and David Femiola also featured in the back four.

Dolman is certain to start the opening game of the Evo-Stik South League East season next weekend when Diamonds host Hanwell Town.

But Peaks will now take some time before deciding who he will try to add in that area.

“I have got some good options really,” the Diamonds boss said.

“We have got Bully (Dolman) who is such a good leader but we didn’t risk him last night because we know what he can do.

“I thought all the lads who featured did well and it gives me some interesting decisions to make over the next week or so.

“I have got to sit down and talk to them but I certainly think we will bring a couple in because we are going to need them.

“I have got a bit of a break before Tuesday so I’ll have a look at it and get the squad sorted.

“We have got to have 16 players ready to go and get three points against Hanwell on the opening day.

“I want us to hit the ground running, we have set good standards in our friendlies and we will be ready for next weekend.”

As far as last night’s final workout was concerned, Peaks was generally happy with his side’s display and felt the draw was the right outcome.

He added: “They were the first team we have played at our level in pre-season, it was a local derby and I thought it was really competitive. It was a good workout for both teams.

“They started well but we came into it and I thought we could have been further ahead.

“I made some changes in the second half but overall a draw was about right and I think me and Belly (Corby boss David Bell) got a lot of plusses out of it.”