Diamonds boss Peaks hails a ‘perfect away performance’

Andy Peaks felt AFC Rushden & Diamonds produced the “perfect away performance” as they kept their superb run going in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South last night (Tuesday).

Diamonds’ coach was caught up in the heavy traffic in the county as they tried to make their way to Lincoln United in midweek.

They arrived late and kick-off was delayed until just after 8.15pm for the fourth meeting between the two teams this season.

But, despite those tough preparations, it was Peaks’ team who came out on top as Lewis Leslie’s second-half goal secured a 1-0 victory.

The win extended Diamonds’ unbeaten run in the league to 17 matches and also sent them into the top five for the first time this season.

And, having failed to beaten Lincoln in the previous three matches with them this season, Peaks was understandably delighted with his players.

“It was a massive win for us, to be honest it was a fantastic three points.

“Given the problems we had with getting there, I think it just showed the resolve of the players and the club as a whole.

“We got off the bus and within half-an-hour the game had started so we didn’t do a huge warm-up and there wasn’t a great deal of time for a team talk.

“But that wasn’t a problem, this group knows what is expected of them and negotiating the first 20 minutes was crucial for us.

“They were loud and getting at us for the first part of the game and we defended well as a group and our goalkeeper has made a couple of saves.

“But, as the game went on, we got back into it and we have nicked a goal from a set-piece.

“It was a perfect away performance and it got a bit of a monkey off our back because Lincoln have been very good against us each time we have played them.

“To go there and beat a team who have been in such good form was a big moment for us.”