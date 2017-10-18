Diamonds boss Peaks hails 'a big three points'

Andy Peaks was delighted with “a big three points” after AFC Rushden & Diamonds claimed a 4-2 success at Marlow.

Ben Farrell and Darryl Smith both scored twice to secure the victory, which extended Diamonds’ unbeaten run in the Evo-Stik South League East to five matches.

The win moved Peaks’ team back up to fifth in the table and they have now only tasted defeat once in 10 league outings.

“I think people are a bit quick to get frustrated when you aren’t winning every game but we are on a good little run now and I think we are in a nice position,” the Diamonds boss said.

“We aren’t the finished article by any means, we still have players finding their feet and we know there is a lot of work to do.

“But I thought that was a big three points for us. It’s a difficult place to go, Marlow are a very good side going forward.

“They got a bizarre penalty and that put us on the back foot but we scored two quick goals and we probably should have been out of sight by half-time.

“They had a real go at us in the second half but then Darryl has come off the bench and scored a couple of quick goals to finish it off.

“It was a decent performance in tough surroundings and I was delighted with the three points.”

Diamonds are back on the road on Saturday when they head to Hayes & Yeading United.