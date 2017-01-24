Diamonds boss Peaks delighted with new signing Brown-Hill

Andy Peaks has expressed his delight after making Ollie Brown-Hill AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ latest signing.

And the Diamonds boss has hinted he won’t be the last new arrival at the Dog & Duck.

The frontman joined Diamonds from Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South rivals Stamford earlier this week and will be in line to make his debut in Saturday’s home clash with Loughborough Dynamo.

But Peaks has conceded he may look to strengthen his squad further as they prepare for the final push to try to secure a play-off place.

“I am delighted we have got Ollie in, I have been watching him for a while,” Peaks said.

“He will add some competition for places and he will add a bit of flair. He can play out wide or as a number 10 and he has a very good left foot.

“It’s that time of year where a lot of clubs will be looking to strengthen ahead of the final push and we are no different.

“We are always looking around and if we get an opportunity to strengthen what we already have then we will try to take it.”

Peaks, meanwhile, has revealed Ross Oulton could be ready to join in full training next week as he continues his recovery from a knee operation.

But defender Jack Ashton is facing further time on the sidelines.

“Jack had a scan but things still aren’t right and he will be going to see a specialist,” the Diamonds boss added.

“But Ross is showing good signs. He has been doing some light stuff and I am hoping he will be involved in full training next week.

“So, hopefully, in a couple of weeks we could have him back which will be a big boost.”