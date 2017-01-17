Diamonds bid to bounce back against Rugby

AFC Rushden & Diamonds may have had their long unbeaten run ended at the weekend but they could climb to a season-high of fourth place if they hit back this evening (Tuesday).

Diamonds dropped out of the play-off positions in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division as their run of 19 matches without a defeat was ended in emphatic style as Kidsgrove Athletic fought back from 2-0 down to win 5-2 at the Dog & Duck on Saturday.

But Andy Peaks’ side will move back into the top five and leapfrog fifth-placed Newcastle Town if they respond by beating struggling Rugby Town at home tonight.

Boss Peaks believes the clash is “massive” for the club and his squad and he feels the players will have a point to prove.

“It’s something I have mentioned before, when you have a setback it’s all about how you react,” the Diamonds manager said.

“This game is now a massive one for the club and the players because we need to bounce back at the first attempt.

“But it’s going to be a tough game. Rugby have made changes and they have picked up in recent weeks.

“Good teams always bounce back and I think this is a good team who will have a point to prove.”