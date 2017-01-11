Cup progress pleases Diamonds boss Peaks

Andy Peaks was happy to see AFC Rushden & Diamonds return to action with a victory last night (Tuesday).

Two goals from Ben Farrell and one from Taylor Orosz secured a 3-1 success at Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South rivals Rugby Town to secure their place in the third round of the Integro League Cup.

It was Diamonds’ first match since they claimed a dramatic 2-1 league win at Bedworth United on January 2.

Peaks was pleased to see his players get back into the swing of things and he is hoping they can continue to make further progress in the competition.

“It was a good night really, I thought we played pretty well throughout,” the Diamonds manager said.

“It was a good game to get the players going again after not playing since the bank holiday and it was fairly comfortable.

“People might say the league cup isn’t important but I want to win every game.

“We have played Corby in the first round and we may get the chance to test ourselves against a Premier Division team further down the line.

“I think games are better for players than training and the lads who got a chance at Rugby have given me a bit of a headache because they performed well.

“But we have won another game, we are into the next round and the longer you are in a competition, the more you want to try to win it.”

Diamonds will now be bidding to make it an incredible 20 league matches unbeaten when they host Kidsgrove Athletic on Saturday.

