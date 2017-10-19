Corby to launch all-girls academy

Corby Town are starting their first-ever full-time girls-only football and educational academy for 16 to 18 year olds.

The new course will start in September and will be run at Steel Park between 9.30am and 3pm on Mondays to Thursdays.

The education will be provided by CKW and the education course on offer is a BTEC Level Two and Three in Sport.

As well as the BTEC, the course will potentially offer the chance for the students to complete their FA Level One coaching qualification, Safeguarding, First Aid and FA Level One refereeing courses.

If students wishing to attend don’t pass either maths or english at GCSE level, they will be assisted with a retake to achieve a C grade or better.

While at the academy, students will be training and playing full-time football under coach JJ Sims with matchdays being on a Wednesday.

Players will also be encouraged to continue their football development outside of the academy for local teams if they wish to do so.

An opening evening about the new girls only academy is being held at Steel Park next Tuesday, October 24 from 6pm.

Anybody who wishes to attend the open evening should contact JJ Sims on 07736914534 or Steve Kinniburgh on 07871 429735 or by email to s_kinni@hotmail.co.uk