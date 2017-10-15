Corby's character delights Kinniburgh as they make it a high five

Steve Kinniburgh was full of praise for his Corby Town players as they battled back to make it five wins in a row since he took caretaker charge.

The superb run of form continued as they saw off 10-man Carlton Town 2-1 at Steel Park to move up to ninth place in the Evo-Stik League South.

Corby fell behind in a game for the first time since Kinniburgh took the reins when Jordan Wilson gave the visitors an early lead.

But Steven Leslie levelled things up with a superb free-kick and, after Jake Carlisle had been sent-off for bringing down Leon Lobjoit, the Steelmen wrapped up the points thanks to Sam Mulready’s goal 11 minutes into the second half.

It’s been an incredible turnaround for Corby since Kinniburgh was placed in charge and he was delighted to see them win a game in a different way on this occasion.

“It was a good team performance,” the caretaker boss said.

“It was the first time we have gone behind in a game since I took charge and sometimes it’s not just about getting back into the game but more the way you do it.

“They showed the right character. No-one downed tools and felt sorry for themselves.

“Everyone stayed positive and we just slowly built our way back into it. That was the most pleasing thing about it.

“They are showing the winning mentality, which is something we have talked about.

“They found a way to get back into the game and then go on and win it and we were delighted with it.”

Kinniburgh, meanwhile, reserved extra words of praise for matchwinner Mulready who made it five goals in his last three matches and eight for the season in all competitions.

“Sam has been excellent for us,” he added.

“He had a decent start to the season but then got an injury which set him back two or three weeks.

“When I took charge, I just said to him that we needed to get him fit and sharp and he’s done that and now he is getting the rewards.

“He has a very good eye for goal and when games are tight and you are defending well, it’s good to know you have someone who is always capable of nicking a goal for you.”