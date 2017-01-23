Corby must focus on themselves, insists boss Mills

Gary Mills insists Corby Town must focus solely on themselves as they bid for a great escape from relegation from the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The Steelmen have enjoyed a fine start to 2017 and picked up their third win in five matches as Ryan Bell’s first senior goal for the club secured a crucial 1-0 victory at fellow strugglers Ilkeston FC on Saturday.

Frickley Athletic’s 2-0 victory over Sutton Coldfield Town means Corby remain seven points adrift of safety as they begin their preparations for next weekend’s clash with Hednesford Town at Steel Park.

But boss Mills just wants his players to concentrate on themselves as they try to haul themselves out of trouble.

“All we can do is concentrate on what we are doing,” the Corby manager said.

“In the last six games we have won three, drawn two and lost one and if we replicate that sort of form for the rest of the season then we will put points on the board and we will give things a good go.

“All we can do is try to win as many points as possible and see where it takes us.

“All I asked for was a more positive second half of the season than the first and we are well on the way to doing that.”

Mills is looking forward to a free week to work on the training ground ahead of next Saturday’s match.

Injuries are beginning to bite at Steel Park as Stefan Moore missed the win at Ilkeston due to a hamstring problem but they will have Phil Trainer back for the game with Hednesford after he completed a three-match suspension.

It has been relentless, we have had a lot of games recently and we have had to manage it,” Mills added.

“We haven’t been overloading them and we have restricted their time on the training ground because the games have been coming thick and fast.

“The squad is small and we have some injuries that have cropped up so a midweek without any games may not be a bad thing.”