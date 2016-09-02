Corby boss Wright welcomes ‘distraction’ of a tricky FA Cup clash

Tommy Wright believes a tricky FA Cup tie at Rugby Town could be just what his Corby Town players need following a poor start to the new season.

The Steelmen make the short trip into Warwickshire tomorrow (Saturday) having been unable to pick up a win during the first month of action in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division season.

Wright’s new-look squad have found goals hard to come by with just one to their name in five outings so far.

Their latest setback came in a 1-0 defeat at Spennymoor Town on Bank Holiday Monday after the home clash with Coalville Town last Saturday was abandoned when a huge downpour during the first half left the Steel Park pitch flooded.

It has been a far from ideal start but Wright is now hoping a change of competition will bring with it a change of fortunes.

But the Steelmen boss is well aware that his team are in for a tough test in the first qualifying round clash at Butlin Road as they bid to win in an FA Cup tie for the first time in nearly three years.

“I think it could be a nice distraction for us,” Wright said.

“This game might be just what we need and hopefully it can be the catalyst for our season.

“The FA Cup has the capability of giving you that buzz and that’s something we could do with.

“I know the fans are feeling the same frustrations that we are.

“We are struggling in front of goal but I don’t believe that will last, we aren’t going to fire blanks forever.

“There have been positives in our matches and we have to keep taking those into the next game.

“I have got a lot of respect for (Rugby manager) James Jepson and we will go there and see a lot of players who we are familiar with.

“It is going to be a banana skin for us.

“They will be up for it but we have to approach it like it is our cup final as well.

“The lads have not won a game yet so it is a cup final for us.

“It’s a local game, there should be a good crowd and hopefully we can go there and get the good result we need.”

Connor Kennedy will miss tomorrow’s cup tie as he serves the last of a three-match ban following his sending-off in the 1-1 draw at Halesowen Town.

Wright also confirmed that Femi Orenuga was set to take a full part in last night (Thursday) with a view to being part of the squad for the weekend.